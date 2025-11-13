Motorcycle body styles explained: Roadster vs cruiser

India is one of the biggest two-wheeler market in the world. India is also the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing country, producing nearly 35% of the total global volume, with about 20 million units sold domestically in FY2025. Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, the two-wheeler manufacturers in India have been introducing a variable range of motorcycles and scooters. In the motorcycle segment, besides the regular commuter models, two of the popular body styles are roadsters and cruisers.

Both the roadsters and cruisers are two very different types of motorcycles, used for distinct purposes. While roadsters are designed to offer some versatility in the form of sporty riding through upright handlebars and wide tyres, the cruisers are a type designed with comfort and style in mind. The riding posture of a cruiser motorcycle is comfortable and relaxed, which is ideal for extended journeys. On the other hand, roadster motorcycles offer a light and fast ride and are meant for leisure riding.

Cruiser motorcycles are usually larger than other motorcycle types and come with low seat height and a long wheelbase. This helps the rider to better navigate around obstacles.

Here is a quick comparison of these two body styles - roadster and cruiser.

Roadster Cruiser Riding posture Upright and balanced Relaxed Performance focus A blend of performance and comfort, suitable for city and leisure riding Comfort and style, with emphasis on low-end torque for relaxed acceleration Design Minimalist with exposed engine and chassis sans any or minimal fairings Classic, often with chrome accents, a long wheelbase, and low stance Intended use Commuting, leisure, and light sport riding Relaxed cruising and long-distance comfort on smooth roads Ride and handling Generally more agile and quicker due to lighter weight and standard geometry Stable in a straight line but less responsive in corners

Roadster vs cruiser: Ergonomics, ride and handling In terms of design and performance, a roadster is positioned anywhere between a sport bike and a touring bike. These are designed for everyday riding, but features versatile components like upright handlebars and wide tyres. Also, they come with integrated lights and fenders, ensuring comfortable ride on any terrain. They come sans any fairing, which a cruiser gets.

The cruiser motorcycles feature upright handlebar posture, plush seating, foot pegs at the front, fatter tyres, and an extended wheelbase. They offer optimal comfort while riding. Besides, they also come with softer suspension setup, returning a more enjoyable ride quality.