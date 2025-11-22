Motoverse 2025: Royal Enfield steals show with exciting motorcycles and concepts

Royal Enfield grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the EICMA 2025 with its range of motorcycles, and now, the company has introduced all of those exciting motorcycles and production-nearing concepts at the Motoverse 2025 in India. The motorcycle giant showcased its near-production Flying Flea S6 scrambler at the event, which is going to be the first-ever electric motorcycle from the brand. Also, it showcased the Bullet 650 and Continental GT 750 Race prototype at the event. Further, the OEM launched the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange and Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition at the event.

Here is a quick look at the exciting motorcycles and concepts Royal Enfield showcased or launched at the Motoverse 2025.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 (Showcase) Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the Flying Flea FF.S6 at Motoverse 2025 in India. Unveiled at EICMA earlier this year, it is going to be the first electric motorcycle from the manufacturer, slated for launch at the end of 2026. This lightweight electric scrambler uses a USD front fork, while it runs on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. The bike gets a long, enduro-style seat. It gets an electronics package powered by an in-house developed OS and a UI built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon QWM2290 processor. It comes with 4G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing riders to manage real-time vehicle data and access connected services directly through the cluster. While final specs of the EV are yet to be revealed, it will likely have a chain drive and a range of around 100-150 km per charge.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (Showcase) Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is another exciting product that made its debut in India at Motoverse 2025. It takes the game one notch up for the iconic nomenclature. Already unveiled at EICMA 2025, the Bullet 650 will join the Royal Enfield's 650 twin family when launched. It is expected to go on sale in January 2026. The motorcycle carries the signature long and low stance with a wide single-piece bench seat and promises relaxed riding ergonomics, just like the Bullet 350. It gets LED lighting, classic chrome garnished twin exhaust, etc. Powering the motorcycle is a 647.95 cc, twin-cylinder, four-stroke SOHC engine shared with Royal Enfield’s other 650 models. This engine churns 46.4 bhp power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a 43 mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks. It rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, while braking duty is done by 320 mm front and 300 mm rear discs, paired with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black (Launch) The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black is another motorcycle that was showcased at the EICMA 2025 and has now been launched in India at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), at the Motoverse 2025 in Goa. This Royal Enfield motorcycle claims to draw inspiration from the Mana Pass, one of the world’s highest and toughest routes, and reflects that in the nomenclature. Powering the motorcycle is a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 40 bhp peak power and 40 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It gets a host of features, including the TFT instrument cluster, switchable ABS, power modes, etc., which are the same as seen in the rest of the Himalayan lineup. Making it distinctive is the deep Stealth Black paint. The engine, USD fork and the tubeless, wire-spoke rims are also finished in Black paint. The motorcycle also wears Black rally hand guards and a high-mount rally mudguard. Royal Enfield has started accepting bookings for this, and deliveries of the bike are set to commence soon.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange (Launch) Royal Enfield has launched the Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Edition at the Motoverse 2025 at ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as a special edition iteration of the cruiser. It comes equipped with a factory-fit touring kit and commemorative badge. The two-wheeler manufacturer attempted to build on the Meteor 350's strength and turned it into a complete long-distance cruiser. It gets a deluxe touring seat as standard, offering more support for long stretches, while the pillion gets a backrest. The colour theme too grabs attention. Other design elements include an LED headlamp, a flyscreen, a Type-C USB charger, and a Tripper navigation pod with integrated navigation. Mechanically, it uses the same engine as the standard model. The motorcycle runs on aluminium tubeless spoke wheels.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Race (Showcase) Royal Enfield has showcased its new Continental GT 750 prototype at the Motoverse 2025, marking the motorcycle's first appearance in India after its global unveiling at EICMA 2025. It comes showing a major structural update compared to the Continental GT 650. There is a newly engineered chassis and a revised steering assembly, while the suspension setup is also different. Royal Enfield has equipped the bike with Showa components tuned specifically for racing, including telescopic forks and twin rear shocks. This is a pure race prototype, possibly weighing less than the current Continental GT 650. It gets upgraded braking hardware, with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. Powering this prototype is an all-new 750 cc parallel-twin engine, which would churn out around 54-55 bhp power and roughly 65 Nm of torque. The six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch from the existing twin-cylinder line are expected to be retained from the 650 model.