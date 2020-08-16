Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have retired from International cricket but the star player’s garage score is still increasing. The auto enthusiast has a slew of cars, both vintage and modern specimens of technology. Recently, MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi shared an image and a video on Instagram which gave us a glimpse at the latest addition to Dhoni’s garage.

The new car is a Pontiac Firebird which is a rare vintage that is rarely seen on Indian roads. According to a report by HT Auto, the car is a left hand drive which may make it a tricky choice on Indian roads. The price at which MS Dhoni purchased the new car is still a mystery but it is expected to be priced around ₹68.3 lakh, based on the auction of a similar model in November last year.

The new Pontiac Firebird is a grand addition to the existing line-up in Dhoni’s garage which includes a Hummer H2, Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Series 1, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Audi Q7, Land Rover Freelander 2, Ferrari 599 GTO, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mercedes-Benz FLE and Nissan 4W73. He’s also an enthusiast when it comes to two wheeled monsters. His collection includes Kawasaki Ninja H2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R and the popular Confederate Hellcat X132.

The former Indian team skipper recently left his hometown Ranchi to join his Chennai Super Kings teammates for the upcoming IPL series. Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket on 15 August, Independence Day. Another teammate Suresh Raina followed up with his own retirement announcement.

