MS Dhoni adds another vintage car to his collection

The new car is a Pontiac Firebird which is a rare vintage that is rarely seen on Indian roads. According to a report by HT Auto, the car is a left hand drive which may make it a tricky choice on Indian roads. The price at which MS Dhoni purchased the new car is still a mystery but it is expected to be priced around ₹68.3 lakh, based on the auction of a similar model in November last year.