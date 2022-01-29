BLive , a multi-brand Electric Vehicle platform, has partnered with SpareIt to offer a digital post sales service to EV users. SpareIt has a network of 7000+ connected garages across 8 cities in India and through this partnership, these garages will provide post sales service to all EVs sold by BLive through its online and experience stores.

To begin with, SpareIt’s network will be made available across the city of Hyderabad where BLive has its experience stores. BLive’s customers can use these garages on demand, or through an AMC model for regular monthly checks. AMC packages can be bought digitally on the BLive store and redeemed at SpareIt garages across Hyderabad.

The partnership will allow BLive to create an ecosystem to service customers. By collaborating with SpareIt, it is looking to strengthen its post sales offering and become the most preferred platform in India’s rapidly expanding EV sector.

Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive said, “We believe that seamless post sales service is an integral part of the customer experience. We like to collaborate with players in the ecosystem who can create a frictionless journey for the EV customers. For us, customers should be made to feel confident and sure during their end-to-end journey of buying an EV. Our partnership with SpareIt will offer customers a robust and well- equipped service network of garages at the click of a button on the BLive store platform."

“SpareIt’s network offers an invaluable connect between BLIVE and their customer. An available trained network of EV garages will give B2C and B2B customers’ tremendous confidence in adopting EVs", added Prashant Kamdar, Founder, SpareIt.

