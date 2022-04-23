NEW DELHI: Multi-stakeholder partnerships, fiscal incentives, interdepartmental coordination and local level innovations are the major requirements for an increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), as per a report by The Energy Resources Institute (TERI).

TERI conducted a city-level survey on EV planning and deployment action chains across four cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Panaji and Guwahati. To assess the cities, a set of seven criteria and indicators within each criterion were identified -- institutional/policy readiness, economic readiness, infrastructural readiness, technological readiness, innovation readiness, social readiness, and environmental readiness.

The national capital scored the highest among the four cities at 72.3/100, with high scores in the policy, infrastructure, environmental and economic criteria.

Bengaluru scored a total of 57.1/100 and exhibited the highest social readiness, which could be attributed to factors like the city’s share of a young population and steady socio-economic levels.

The readiness levels for Panaji (30.5/100) and Guwahati (30.0/100) were significantly lower compared to Delhi and Bengaluru, leaving most scope for innovation for accelerated EV uptake.

“Overall key capacity areas, such as multi-stakeholder partnerships, fiscal incentives, interdepartmental coordination, local level innovations, technological upgradation, building trust through EV awareness campaigns, and learning from international best practices were identified in order to implement targeted interventions for EV adoption," it said.

Environmental readiness in the form of well drafted and implemented action plans for better air quality and climate action is also a key motivator for citizens, decision-makers and private players to push the EV agenda in cities.

Sharif Qamar, fellow and area convenor, Transport and Urban Governance Division, TERI, said, “The central and state governments have provided an important policy, regulatory and innovation platforms for a healthy EV ecosystem. It is now time to focus on cities and empower them to be EV-ready. It is important that the capacity needs of cities are identified and addressed."

The Union government has been emphasising on the EV ecosystem, given its COP26 target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070. On 21 April, the NITI Aayog released draft battery swapping policy which proposes a raft of incentives to encourage creation of battery-swapping infrastructure for EVs, including sops for developers and reducing goods and services tax (GST) on batteries to 5%.