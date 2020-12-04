Mumbai’s BEST busses get new electric fleet with charging ports, WiFi Hotspot

Tata Power will be contributing in providing a charging ecosystem for the buses by taking complete charge of upstream and downstream electrical facilities

Tata Motors delivered 26 new electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai. This marks the commencement of the first ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) electric bus service to BEST. The buses are delivered as a part of the larger order of 340 electric buses from BEST under the government of India’s FAME II initiative. The rest of the busses are expected to be delivered in a phased manner.

The new 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric AC buses were flagged off by Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from Nariman Point, Mumbai. Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses across four Mumbai depots of – Backbay, Worli, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar.

Tata Power will be contributing in providing a charging ecosystem for the buses by taking complete charge of upstream and downstream electrical facilities. Tata Auto Components will undertake collaborations, design, development, sourcing and supply of select components to Tata Motors under the initiative.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, Tata Motors is delighted to have delivered the first 26 of the 340 electric buses for the city of Mumbai. The buses have been specially designed keeping the comfort and convenience of Mumbaikars including a “lift mechanism" for differently abled travellers. Tata Motors’ global standards of manufacturing processes and vehicle development centres have helped in innovating and leading the electric mobility solutions from the front. We will continue to play a proactive role in the government’s electrification drive."

The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban AC electric buses are equipped with features such as ‘Lift Mechanism’ that extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially-abled passengers, charging ports, WiFi hotspots and relatively wide entry and exit passages.

The full-electric buses come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system. Tata Motors claims to have tested and validated the buses across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra in order to establish performance in diverse terrains.