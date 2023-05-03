Musk agrees to pay $10,000 to settle defamation suit by Tesla critic1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:22 AM IST
Elon Musk agreed to pay $10,000 to settle a defamation lawsuit by a Tesla critic who had accused the auto firm’s CEO of defaming him with false allegations, the lawyers for the plaintiff said.
