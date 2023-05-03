Elon Musk agreed to pay $10,000 to settle a defamation lawsuit by a Tesla critic who had accused the auto firm’s CEO of defaming him with false allegations, the lawyers for the plaintiff said.

Randeep Hothi, the plaintiff, said he would accepted Tesla CEO’s offer to settle the defamation suit. Though he pointed to Musk's tweet last year in which the Tesla CEO had said that he would "never surrender/settle an unjust case" against him.

Hothi said in a statement issued by his lawyers that this case was about taking a stand, not seeking fame or money. “I feel vindicated" Hothi added.

Hothi gained a following on Twitter under the handle “Skabooshka" calling out the company’s rocky production of its Model 3 sedan in 2018.

Hothi grew up near Tesla’s factory in Fremont, where he monitored production output using cameras and drones and his on-the-ground research caught the attention of several hedge funds.

In 2019 Tesla sought a restraining order against Hothi over claims that he stalked its factory and harassed its employees — including dangerously swerving his car toward a Model 3 that was on a freeway test drive and injuring a Tesla security guard in a hit-and-run on company property.

Hothi denied all the allegations made by Tesla and the company dropped its court complaint against Hothi.

In 2020, Hothi brought his defamation suit calming that Musk’s public criticism of him triggered an online hate campaign in which he was accused of being “a liar, a murderer, a terrorist, and a deranged maniac."