Hopes were dashed again. Auto enthusiasts in India were elated after Maruti Suzuki shared a ‘teaser’ of a SUV last Saturday on its social media platforms. The wider expectation was that the much-awaited Jimny would be finally make its way to Indian shores. However, the auto major clarified on Monday that the video was about another SUV in its portfolio.

Putting speculations to rest, Maruti Suzuki clarified that the video was based on S-Cross. The SUV is already on sale via company's Nexa dealership network and the video was meant to promote this existing offering, instead of signaling the launch of a new SUV.

Maruti Suzuki posted on the Instagram account of Nexa: “And we finally know! The #SUVForAdventure is none other than S-CROSS, The Refined SUV! Be it mountains, snowy roads or beachy wonderlands, there’s no place where the S-CROSS can’t leave its marks! Test drive it today and find out why it’s the perfect partner for all your adventures!"

“That was a prank," wrote one Instagram user in the comments.

“You had us in the first half. The wait for Jimny continues," commented another.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes with a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki had showcased the Jimny at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Fans of the SUV in India have been awaiting word on its launch in the country for it ever since.

Earlier this year in February, responding to a question about Jimny's launch in India during an investor call, a top official had said, “We are currently evaluating whether the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market… And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India."

The Jimny has been present in global markets for the past 50 years. Maruti Suzuki even manufactures the off-roader at its plant in Gujarat, but those units are meant for export only. The facility currently produces three-door variant of the SUV, but India is expected to a get a five-door version of the car designed specifically for the country.

In international markets, the Jimny is available with an 1.4-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine. However, Indian market will get a more fuel-efficient 1.5-litre K-Series engine that does duty on a number of offerings, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and others. The SUV is likely to be introduced with a 4X4 system here.

