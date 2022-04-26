NASA working on vertiports where flying taxis could land and take off

NASA working on vertiports where flying taxis could land and take off2 min read . 05:16 PM IST
- These vehicles will use their unique performance capabilities to land on the top of buildings or other spaces in crowded urban areas
NASA is working on where Advanced Air Mobility or AAM vehicles will take off and land. Many AAM aircraft will be electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOLs, so they will have the ability to take off and land vertically like helicopters on helipads. AAM vehicle types could also include other power and operating concepts.
NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility mission is researching where these vertiports or vertiplexes, which are multiple vertiports in proximity, will work into existing infrastructure like current airports and heliports. There is also work being done to investigate new landing areas that can be created from repurposed areas, purpose built sites or integrated into existing buildings such as a train or bus station.
Many early cases of eVTOLs taking off and landing will occur at existing airports. Down the road, these vehicles will use their unique performance capabilities to land on the top of buildings or other spaces in crowded urban areas.
Several projects supporting the AAM mission are working on different elements to help make it a reality. This includes work on automation, noise, vertiport and vehicle design, and airspace design to keep everyone safe while flying in the skies together. It is going to take an effort between government agencies, industry, and the public to build new highways in the sky.
HDV will initially test these smaller remotely piloted aircraft, but will progress to larger VTOL aircraft. The team is evaluating how automation built into a vertiport, vehicle, and air traffic management system could interact, how these systems can address hazards and contingencies, and how pilots, vertiport managers, and fleet managers will interact with the technology. Data collected from these tests will help inform future research areas in vertiport automation systems and Urban Air Mobility operations in the areas around vertiports.
NASA’s vision is to map out a safe, accessible, and affordable new air transportation system alongside industry, community partners and the Federal Aviation Administration. Once developed, passengers and cargo will travel on-demand in innovative, automated aircraft across town, between neighboring cities, or to other locations typically accessed today by car.