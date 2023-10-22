Durga Puja pandals across the country based on various themes ranging from Manipur violence to G-20 Summit have been drawing visitors and devotees in large numbers.

A Durga Puja pandal in Bihar's Patna, themed on G20 Summit, is modelled on the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan is modelled on the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, reported ANI.

The Durga Puja pandal showcases model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with world leaders and prominent international delegates who attended the event including US President Joe Biden. The pandal also showcases Delhi's Red Fort.

View Full Image Durga puja pandal in Bihar at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna.

The Durga Puja pandal of Odisha's Tulsichura, themed on the Winter Palace in Russia, is modelled on the Paris landmark and the cost of setting it up is estimated to be around ₹50 lakhs.

Muslim and Hindu communities coming together in Odisha's Baripada town to organise and perform Durga puja for the past 39 years at Tulsichaura.

In Kolkata, big-ticket Durga pujas including College Square, Ekdalia Evergreen, Sree Bhumi Sporting Club, Baghbazar Sarbojonin, Jodhpur Park, Park Circus Sarbojonin, Santosh Mitra Square, Ahiritola Sarbojonin, Kumartuli Park, Babu Bagan, Deshopriyo Park, BosePukur Sitala Mandir were among the crowd pullers.

Aryanagar Kishore Sangha's Belgharia pandal is designed by Kumartuli clay modeller Subal Paul. It showcases the crisis faced by the circus industry. South Kolkata’s Chetla Agrani pandal, themed 'Je Jekhane Dariye' (Chasing our dreams), depicts the journey of people trying to outpace their rivals to reach the elusive goal of success.

Shiv Mandir Sarbojonin Durga Puja Committee’s pandal with the theme 'agol' (safety shield) uses environment-friendly items. In north Kolkata Jagat Mukherjee Park Puja Committee in a tribute to nude models, has honoured 65-year-old Phulkumari Das. She served as a live nude model for over four decades for art college students.

View Full Image Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata depicts disaster in nature and hills due to human cause. (Hindustan Times)

View Full Image Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, themed on 'many faces and pairs of hands as giver and taker during 'Sasthi' of Durga Puja festival. (PTI)

Another pandal in north Kolkata, Hatibagan Nabinpally Durga Puja pays tribute to Sukumar Ray, with 'Abol Tabol' as the theme. He is one of the icons of Bengali children’s literature. The pandal commemorates the writer’s 100th death anniversary and the centenary year of the publication of ‘Abol Tabol.’ Sukumar Ray is the father of Satyajit Ray.

Manipur violence themed FC Block Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal is in Salt Lake with ‘Mother of Manipur’ as its theme. Pallir Yubak Brinda Puja Committee organised Durga Puja pandal with the theme ‘Uttar Sakkhi’, That captures the charm and touch of north Kolkata as it existed over 200 years ago.

College Square Sarbojonin Puja Committee in Kolkata organised a Durga Puja pandal with giant chandelier and decorations resembling Mysore Palace. At College Square, pandal illuminated a water body with animation cartoons that drew visitors in large numbers. Musical performances took place at Maddox Square. Harry Potter Jadunagari Durga Puja pandal at Sukhchar in North 24 Parganas was among other crowd-puller pandals.

Mechua Bajar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samity’s theme is ‘Gobhirata’ (depth) and its pandal is a replica of an old ship, reported PTI.

In Assam, Shani Mandir Durga Puja pandal at Haiborgaon in Nagaon district is decorated with coins worth more than ₹11 lakh. Coins of all denominations have been used to set up the pandal.

View Full Image Durga Puja pandal in Assam's Tezpur where devotees perform 'Aarti' on 'Maha Saptami.' (PTI)

