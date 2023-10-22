Navratri 2023: Huge discounts on Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV cars till THIS date. Details here
Nexa offers huge discounts on Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV during Navratri 2023. The four variants has offers such as cash discounts and exchange incentives.
Navratri 2023: NEXA dealership, Maruti Suzuki's premium cars is offering massive discounts on its five-door SUV car Jimny across India, a report by Carwale.com has stated. As per the report, the offer is available on Jimny Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha MT and Alpha AT models.