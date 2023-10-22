Navratri 2023: NEXA dealership, Maruti Suzuki's premium cars is offering massive discounts on its five-door SUV car Jimny across India, a report by Carwale.com has stated. As per the report, the offer is available on Jimny Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha MT and Alpha AT models.

Offers on Jimny Zeta MT and AT model:

A cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange incentive of Rs. 50,000, and a dealer-specific discount of Rs. 32,000 can be obtained on the Maruti Jimny Zeta MT and Zeta AT models, dealer sources told Carwale.com

Offers on Jimny Alpha MT and Alpha AT models:

The Alpha MT and Alpha AT variants are only eligible for a 20,000 rupee exchange bonus and a 45,000 rupee dealer-specific discount.

The report also noted that discounts will vary in each region with different dealer-specific discounts.

Five-door Jimny features:

With, 1.5-liter K15B NA petrol engine, Jimny is available in seven colours Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Bluish Blue, Nexa Blue, dual tone colors including sizzling red and bluish blue roof and Kinetic yellow and Bluish Blue roof. The car has six air bags, hill descent control, hill hold assist. Speaking of its interiors, the car has comfortable seat design, intuitively designed controls, scratch resistance surface. SmartPlay Pro etc. Speaking of fuel efficiency value, MT models has 16.94 km/l while AT variants has 16.39 km/l with a fuel tank capacity of 40 litre. Both the variants has side and curtain airbags, bual front aibags, brake limited slip, brake assist function, side impact door beams, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts. Speaking of exterior features, the Zeta model has steel wheels while alpha model has alloy wheel.

