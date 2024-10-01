Early festival upset bodes ill for automobile sector
Summary
- Lack of new models from Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki might be a factor behind poor car dales during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, one dealer said. Now, dealers are pegging their hopes on Navratri and Diwali.
Automobile dealers are staring at slowing sales and swelling stocks, after Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi that kick off India's annual festive season failed to revive a protracted slump. Concerns are mounting over whether the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festivals will spark a turnaround, amid record-high inventories, deep discounting and cooling consumer excitement.