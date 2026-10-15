Navratri offers boost to Spinny, as highest-ever single-day deliveries are recorded — check top 5 choices of car users

Used-car marketplace Spinny recorded its highest-ever single-day deliveries on October 11, handing over 1,370 cars across 24 cities on the first day of Navratri. Deliveries jumped 96% from the same day last year, as the company noted a “significant increase in purchases during the festive season”. The company claimed it handed over one car every 41 seconds, with 112 cars handed over between 1 PM and 2 PM being the peak hour, according to Spinny's delivery data
The milestone was 1.7 times Spinny’s previous single-day delivery record. Deliveries slowed during the Shradh season as customers saved money for the Navratri festival, the company said. Pune led the city-wise chart, with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno coming out on top among popular models.
Spinny's top 5 most-delivered cars during Navratri
Spinny's delivery data showed that the next five models were the top choices among customers on October 11.
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The most-delivered car, accounting for approximately one in every 14 vehicles handed over.
- Hyundai Grand i10: Ranked second among the most delivered models.
- Renault Kwid: Secured the third position.
- Maruti Suzuki Swift: Ranked fourth in deliveries.
- Tata Tiago: Took a place in the top five.
Hatchbacks dominate festive-season demand
The most popular body style was hatchback, at 55% of Spinny's total deliveries. SUVs contributed 26%, while sedans accounted for 14%. The deliveries were mostly petrol-based (82%), with diesel cars accounting for 12%. The site also supplied 66 CNG vehicles and 10 electric vehicles.
Automatic-transmission cars accounted for 33% of the total deliveries and 40% in Bengaluru. White was the most popular colour, accounting for 28% of deliveries, followed by grey at 22%. Furthermore, 77% of the vehicles delivered were one-offs, and 46% of the cars were new for the model year 2021 or newer, per the company's data.
Pune leads in city-level deliveries; women account for 18% of buyers
Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 62% of the total deliveries. Pune delivered 180 cars, the highest in the city-level tally. Women represented 18% of buyers nationally, with their share reaching 29% in Bengaluru.
Financing and offline bookings remain important
Spinny's data also revealed the importance of physical hubs and financial services in the purchase of used cars. Approximately 64% of customers book at a Spinny Hub, 25% book online and 11% book on phone. Financing supported half of all purchases, while 66% of the purchasers renewed their insurance with Spinny's partners.
The numbers follow the general trend of other parts of the market, which are anticipating higher growth during the festive season in India. The October-December quarter is expected to see a year-on-year growth of 12–15%, while organised used-car retailers forecast a 25–30% or higher year-on-year growth, according to a Business Standard report published on October 12. These are industry estimates, not actual sales, for the entire festive season.