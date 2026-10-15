Navratri offers boost to Spinny, as highest-ever single-day deliveries are recorded — check top 5 choices of car users

Used-car marketplace Spinny recorded its highest-ever single-day deliveries on October 11, handing over 1,370 cars across 24 cities on the first day of Navratri. Deliveries jumped 96% from the same day last year, as the company noted a “significant increase in purchases during the festive season”. The company claimed it handed over one car every 41 seconds, with 112 cars handed over between 1 PM and 2 PM being the peak hour, according to Spinny's delivery data

The milestone was 1.7 times Spinny’s previous single-day delivery record. Deliveries slowed during the Shradh season as customers saved money for the Navratri festival, the company said. Pune led the city-wise chart, with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno coming out on top among popular models.

Spinny's top 5 most-delivered cars during Navratri Spinny's delivery data showed that the next five models were the top choices among customers on October 11.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The most-delivered car, accounting for approximately one in every 14 vehicles handed over. Hyundai Grand i10: Ranked second among the most delivered models. Renault Kwid: Secured the third position. Maruti Suzuki Swift: Ranked fourth in deliveries. Tata Tiago: Took a place in the top five. Hatchbacks dominate festive-season demand The most popular body style was hatchback, at 55% of Spinny's total deliveries. SUVs contributed 26%, while sedans accounted for 14%. The deliveries were mostly petrol-based (82%), with diesel cars accounting for 12%. The site also supplied 66 CNG vehicles and 10 electric vehicles.

Automatic-transmission cars accounted for 33% of the total deliveries and 40% in Bengaluru. White was the most popular colour, accounting for 28% of deliveries, followed by grey at 22%. Furthermore, 77% of the vehicles delivered were one-offs, and 46% of the cars were new for the model year 2021 or newer, per the company's data.

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Pune leads in city-level deliveries; women account for 18% of buyers Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 62% of the total deliveries. Pune delivered 180 cars, the highest in the city-level tally. Women represented 18% of buyers nationally, with their share reaching 29% in Bengaluru.

Financing and offline bookings remain important Spinny's data also revealed the importance of physical hubs and financial services in the purchase of used cars. Approximately 64% of customers book at a Spinny Hub, 25% book online and 11% book on phone. Financing supported half of all purchases, while 66% of the purchasers renewed their insurance with Spinny's partners.

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