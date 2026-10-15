Navratri offers boost to Spinny, as highest-ever single-day deliveries are recorded — check top 5 choices of car users

Used-car marketplace Spinny recorded its highest-ever single-day deliveries on October 11, handing over 1,370 cars across 24 cities on the first day of Navratri. Deliveries jumped 96% from the same day last year, as the company noted a “significant increase in purchases during the festive season”. The company claimed it handed over one car every 41 seconds, with 112 cars handed over between 1 PM and 2 PM being the peak hour, according to Spinny's delivery data

The milestone was 1.7 times Spinny’s previous single-day delivery record. Deliveries slowed during the Shradh season as customers saved money for the Navratri festival, the company said. Pune led the city-wise chart, with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno coming out on top among popular models.

Advertisement

Spinny's top 5 most-delivered cars during Navratri Spinny's delivery data showed that the next five models were the top choices among customers on October 11.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The most-delivered car, accounting for approximately one in every 14 vehicles handed over. Hyundai Grand i10: Ranked second among the most delivered models. Renault Kwid: Secured the third position. Maruti Suzuki Swift: Ranked fourth in deliveries. Tata Tiago: Took a place in the top five. Hatchbacks dominate festive-season demand The most popular body style was hatchback, at 55% of Spinny's total deliveries. SUVs contributed 26%, while sedans accounted for 14%. The deliveries were mostly petrol-based (82%), with diesel cars accounting for 12%. The site also supplied 66 CNG vehicles and 10 electric vehicles.

Automatic-transmission cars accounted for 33% of the total deliveries and 40% in Bengaluru. White was the most popular colour, accounting for 28% of deliveries, followed by grey at 22%. Furthermore, 77% of the vehicles delivered were one-offs, and 46% of the cars were new for the model year 2021 or newer, per the company's data.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG debuts with four variants: Check prices

Pune leads in city-level deliveries; women account for 18% of buyers Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 62% of the total deliveries. Pune delivered 180 cars, the highest in the city-level tally. Women represented 18% of buyers nationally, with their share reaching 29% in Bengaluru.

Financing and offline bookings remain important Spinny's data also revealed the importance of physical hubs and financial services in the purchase of used cars. Approximately 64% of customers book at a Spinny Hub, 25% book online and 11% book on phone. Financing supported half of all purchases, while 66% of the purchasers renewed their insurance with Spinny's partners.

Also Read | 2027 Yamaha XSR900 gets new neon white colour inspired by 32-year-old YZF750R

The numbers follow the general trend of other parts of the market, which are anticipating higher growth during the festive season in India. The October-December quarter is expected to see a year-on-year growth of 12–15%, while organised used-car retailers forecast a 25–30% or higher year-on-year growth, according to a Business Standard report published on October 12. These are industry estimates, not actual sales, for the entire festive season.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.