Navratri to Diwali: Double discounts on Nexon, Elevate, Brezza and more after GST 2.0 price cut

Navratri and Durga Puja have marked the onset of the festive season in India, with Dusshera around the corner. Ahead of Diwali next month, interested buyers have a double celebration moment, as after the GST 2.0 rationalisation, the prices on cars have been reduced. Interestingly, automakers have further sweetened the deals with limited festive discounts, bonuses, corporate offers and exchange schemes. Together, these two factors are making hatchbacks, compact sedans and SUVs more accessible than they have been in recent years.

Advertisement

According to HT Auto, here are some of the notable deals on some popular cars in India.

Tata Nexon tops the savings chart The Tata Nexon is among the biggest beneficiaries, with cumulative benefits reaching up to ₹2 lakh. Of this, ₹1.55 lakh stems from the GST-linked price reduction, while dealers are adding another ₹45,000 through cash discounts, scrappage offers and corporate deals. Already popular in urban markets, the Nexon now presents an even stronger value case.

Honda’s two-fold push with Elevate and Amaze Honda is betting on both its SUV and sedan portfolios this festive season. The Elevate is being offered with savings of about ₹1.22 lakh, made up of ₹91,100 in GST-related cuts and dealer-level bonuses worth up to ₹31,000. This strategy aims to sharpen the Elevate’s position against established segment leaders such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Advertisement

In the compact sedan space, Honda has doubled its efforts. The outgoing second-generation Amaze is being cleared with incentives up to ₹97,200. More significantly, the newly launched third-generation Amaze is debuting with aggressive benefits of up to ₹1.60 lakh on the top-end ZX CVT. The package combines a ₹1.20 lakh GST reduction with a ₹40,000 exchange bonus, a clear move to fast-track adoption of the latest model.

Maruti Suzuki spreads value across its range For entry-level buyers, the WagonR is now available with benefits up to ₹75,000, structured around cash discounts, scrappage perks and a small corporate incentive. At the premium hatchback level, the Baleno carries overall savings of up to ₹70,000 depending on variant and location. These include a mix of cash offers, exchange schemes, scrappage discounts and, in some markets, accessory kits. Added to the permanent GST cut, the Baleno enjoys layered price reliefs.

Advertisement

The Brezza, on the other hand, is being positioned with comparatively modest benefits of around ₹45,000. The company’s restrained approach signals confidence in the SUV’s steady demand, while still offering enough incentives to attract upgraders.

Hyundai adds punch to the Exter Hyundai’s Exter, one of the newer budget SUVs, is carrying festive benefits worth up to ₹60,000. The offers — split between cash discounts and scrappage bonuses — are concentrated on the AMT and CNG trims, where demand has been rising sharply.

With GST 2.0 rationalisation permanently lowering ex-showroom prices and festive schemes stacking additional incentives, 2025 is turning into one of the most rewarding years for car buyers. For consumers, the combination translates into record savings, while for automakers, it is a chance to capture festive demand and build long-term loyalty.