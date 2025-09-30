Subscribe

Navratri to Diwali: Double discounts on Nexon, Elevate, Brezza and more after GST 2.0 price cut

Festive 2025 car buyers can enjoy double benefits this Diwali season as GST 2.0 price cuts combine with dealer-led festive offers. Popular models like Tata Nexon, Honda Elevate, Amaze, Maruti WagonR, Baleno, Brezza and more see savings up to 2 lakh, making this season a buyer’s delight.

Govind Choudhary
Updated30 Sep 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Here are some of the notable deals on some popular cars in India, combined with GST 2.0 and Diwali festive discounts.
Navratri and Durga Puja have marked the onset of the festive season in India, with Dusshera around the corner. Ahead of Diwali next month, interested buyers have a double celebration moment, as after the GST 2.0 rationalisation, the prices on cars have been reduced. Interestingly, automakers have further sweetened the deals with limited festive discounts, bonuses, corporate offers and exchange schemes. Together, these two factors are making hatchbacks, compact sedans and SUVs more accessible than they have been in recent years.

According to HT Auto, here are some of the notable deals on some popular cars in India.

Tata Nexon tops the savings chart

The Tata Nexon is among the biggest beneficiaries, with cumulative benefits reaching up to 2 lakh. Of this, 1.55 lakh stems from the GST-linked price reduction, while dealers are adding another 45,000 through cash discounts, scrappage offers and corporate deals. Already popular in urban markets, the Nexon now presents an even stronger value case.

Honda’s two-fold push with Elevate and Amaze

Honda is betting on both its SUV and sedan portfolios this festive season. The Elevate is being offered with savings of about 1.22 lakh, made up of 91,100 in GST-related cuts and dealer-level bonuses worth up to 31,000. This strategy aims to sharpen the Elevate’s position against established segment leaders such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

In the compact sedan space, Honda has doubled its efforts. The outgoing second-generation Amaze is being cleared with incentives up to 97,200. More significantly, the newly launched third-generation Amaze is debuting with aggressive benefits of up to 1.60 lakh on the top-end ZX CVT. The package combines a 1.20 lakh GST reduction with a 40,000 exchange bonus, a clear move to fast-track adoption of the latest model.

Maruti Suzuki spreads value across its range

For entry-level buyers, the WagonR is now available with benefits up to 75,000, structured around cash discounts, scrappage perks and a small corporate incentive. At the premium hatchback level, the Baleno carries overall savings of up to 70,000 depending on variant and location. These include a mix of cash offers, exchange schemes, scrappage discounts and, in some markets, accessory kits. Added to the permanent GST cut, the Baleno enjoys layered price reliefs.

The Brezza, on the other hand, is being positioned with comparatively modest benefits of around 45,000. The company’s restrained approach signals confidence in the SUV’s steady demand, while still offering enough incentives to attract upgraders.

Hyundai adds punch to the Exter

Hyundai’s Exter, one of the newer budget SUVs, is carrying festive benefits worth up to 60,000. The offers — split between cash discounts and scrappage bonuses — are concentrated on the AMT and CNG trims, where demand has been rising sharply.

With GST 2.0 rationalisation permanently lowering ex-showroom prices and festive schemes stacking additional incentives, 2025 is turning into one of the most rewarding years for car buyers. For consumers, the combination translates into record savings, while for automakers, it is a chance to capture festive demand and build long-term loyalty.

