Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of September, six of the 16 indicators were in green, two in amber, and eight in red—an improvement from six months ago.

The reading was the same since August and only slightly better than July.

An early Navratri this year led to high growth in vehicle sales, which helped the consumer economy segment of the tracker. However, the poor performance of the rupee against the US dollar was a red mark.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

