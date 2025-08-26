Nayara Energy appoints Teymur Abasguliyev as CEO, effective September

New Delhi: Nayara Energy on Tuesday said it has appointed Teymur Abasguliyev as its new chief executive officer (CEO), who will take charge of the company backed by Russian oil giant Rosneft in September.

Since 2013, Abasguliyev has served as chief financial officer for group companies at SOCAR Türkiye Enerji A.Ş., an Azerbaijani energy firm, overseeing corporate governance, financing, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and large-scale organizational restructuring.

“Teymur brings over two decades of diverse international leadership experience in the energy sector, renowned for his expertise in driving organizational transformation and delivering sustainable growth,” Nayara, India's largest private fuel retailer, said in a statement.

In July, the Mumbai-based company had given interim charge of CEO to its chief development officer Sergey Denisov after Alessandro des Dorides, who resigned following Nayara's placement under EU sanctions.

The appointment comes at a crucial time as Nayara has been hit by European Union sanctions. On 18 July, the EU unveiled sanctions on Nayara’s 20-million tonne refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat, targeting Russia’s ability to raise oil and energy revenues as it wages a prolonged war with Ukraine.

Calling the action baseless, unilateral and a breach of international law, Nayara later said it is actively exploring all legal options to counter EU’s decision. The company claimed the sanctions undermine India's sovereignty and disregard global norms.

On 21 July, Nayara said that it plans to invest over ₹70,000 crore in the long term across petrochemicals, ethanol plants and marketing infrastructure expansion, among other projects.

Also Read | Russia-backed refiner Nayara seeks new local bank after EU sanctions

Nayara, which operates the 20-million-tonne refinery in Vadinar, said it remains committed to India’s growth story and has invested over ₹14,000 crore in various projects since August 2017, including upgrading existing refining facilities, investing in a new petrochemical plant, and other new infrastructure projects.

Earlier this month, the company said that its refinery operations and supply of its petroleum products across the country continue at a “healthy run rate” despite the sanctions imposed by the European Union.

It further said that it is engaging with various governmental authorities and partners for seamless transactions and to maintain operational stability.

Also Read | Indian Refiner Nayara Seeks New Local Bank After EU Sanctions