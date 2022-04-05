The three-wheeler y-o-y growth registered 27 per cent growth in FY21-22 followed by commercial vehicles at 15 per cent. The two-wheeler, passenger vehicles and tractor sales dipped 4 per cent, 5 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. PV segment for the entire year saw high demand with low supplies due to the semi-conductor shortage. 3W segment is witnessing a shrinking market. A shift from ICE to EV is also visible as 45% 3W market is now driven by EVs .

For FY’22, total vehicle retail increased by 7% YoY but fell by -25% when compared to FY’20 which was largely a pre-covid year.

FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati said, “Indian Auto Industry during March tried its best to be at par YoY but fell short by - 3% and -30% when compared to March’20 (a month which saw BS4 to BS6 transition).

The 2W segment which was already a non-performer due to rural distress, saw further dampening due to rise in vehicle ownership cost coupled with rising fuel cost. I once again urge all 2W OEMs to introduce special schemes to uplift the morale of this segment to boost sales.

“The 3W segment was witnessing a shrinkage in market size due to permit issues, educational institutions being closed and work from home phenomenon. With India now completely opening up, the segment is seeing strong double digit growth when compared to YoY. EVs are now contributing 45% + market share in this segment. There is also good demand for load vehicles from captive customers."

“PV’s continues to see high demand and long waiting period as semi-conductor availability still remains a challenge even though supplies slightly improved from previous month. The Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown will further dent supplies and hence press brakes on vehicle availability thus making waiting period more frustrating for customers."

“CV’s continues to inch forward even though full recovery from FY’20 perspective is still away. Sentiment for the segment remain positive as Government’s infra push coupled with replacement demand is driving sales."

The near term outlook for Indian Auto Industry continues to remain a challenge as the on-going Russia Ukraine war and China lockdown does not hint towards a smooth path. Crude is on a boil and hence fuel prices have been raised by around ₹10.

Increase in raw material costs have made OEMs increase the prices of their vehicles which will have its impact on 2W segment which is an extremely price sensitive market.

