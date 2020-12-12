Need to find swadeshi alternative of EV parts in India, says Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said there was a need to reduce dependence on imported electric vehicle (EV) components, including lithium-ion batteries, magnets, and find ways to manufacture these in the country without compromising on quality.

Speaking at the 93rd Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), the minister urged the lobby group and automobile companies look at boosting manufacturing of such components in the country.

“You (FICCI) do the research and study on the (EV) parts we are making in India and what we are importing. We are importing EV parts—lithium-ion battery, magnets—from China…Whatever we are importing, need to find out the swadeshi alternative in the country, without compromising the quality and cost. That is the main mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Gadkari said.

The minister the exercise can be carried out for other commodities as well.

Apart from import substitution, there was a need to focus on rural, agriculture, and backward areas in the country also Gadkari said, adding that it was important to fix issues in the urban area as well such air, water pollution, congestion if India is to be become self reliant.

“We need to focus more on agriculture, rural and tribal areas…We need to make two plans—one for the urban and other for the rural India. My first request is to make Aatmanirbhar Bharat—people who are socially, economically and educationally backward, facing poverty, are the highest priority of the government," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via