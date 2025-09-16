Nepal’s tiny car market tells a big global story

A few factors drove rapid EV adoption in Nepal. Gasoline costs about $4.50 per gallon, in a country with a gross domestic product per capita of $5,737. Given the high cost of imported fuels, it is far cheaper to charge a vehicle battery there than to fill a gas tank. Greatly expanded power generation has improved electricity access and reliability. And the government supports EV sales by charging higher customs duties and excise tax on vehicles running on gasoline or diesel. Not surprisingly, EV sales have skyrocketed. In the fiscal year that ended in July, EVs accounted for three quarters of Nepal’s new passenger vehicle sales—on par with the EV adoption rate in much wealthier Norway.