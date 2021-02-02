Never mind the next Tesla, what’s the next Model S?

Electric-vehicle startups are racing onto the stock market through special-purpose acquisition companies or SPACs. The latest is Faraday Future, which after years of financial troubles has finally bagged a deal to get its first luxury EV to launch next year. Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company acquiring Faraday, have risen 42% since the announcement Thursday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in