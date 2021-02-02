Never mind the next Tesla, what’s the next Model S?3 min read . 01:26 AM IST
Investors have little way to gauge the likely success of new electric-vehicle ventures before they launch their make-or-break products
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investors have little way to gauge the likely success of new electric-vehicle ventures before they launch their make-or-break products
Here’s a rule of thumb for investors looking for the next Tesla: Wait for the futuristic vehicles pictured in company presentations to hit the road.
Electric-vehicle startups are racing onto the stock market through special-purpose acquisition companies or SPACs. The latest is Faraday Future, which after years of financial troubles has finally bagged a deal to get its first luxury EV to launch next year. Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company acquiring Faraday, have risen 42% since the announcement Thursday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.