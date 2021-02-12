2021 Jawa 42 launched with throatier exhaust note, three new colours

Classic Legends’ Jawa 42 has received an update to its line-up in the form of three new colours , some cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. The new Jawa 42 2.1 version has been priced at ₹1,83,942 (ex-showroom Delhi). Interested buyers can book the bike online for a price of ₹5,000 which is refundable in case of cancellation.

Along with the current range of colours, the Jawa 42 will be available in three new colours, Orion Red, Sirius While and AllStar Black.

View Full Image The Jawa 42 in Orion Red colour

The company claims that they have made the exhaust note throatier. The seat has also be enhanced and the cross port engine has been fine-tuned which the company claims, provides an added punch.

The new Jawa 42 is powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected engine. The engine puts out 27.33 PS of maximum power and 27.02 Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that it is the first single-cylinder engine which utilizes cross port technology. This change is also expected to enhance the power delivery and the throttle response of the bike. The bike gets a wheelbase of 1369mm, a compression ratio of 11:1 and 76x55mm bore stroke.

View Full Image The bike in AllStar Black colour

The bikes get alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard. The new bikes also get a headlamp grille and fly-screen as accessories. The company has announced that the technological updates apply to the Jawa range.

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra also lauded the launch of the new bike calling it "the ultimate vaccine against confinement & claustrophobia."

se· duc· tion | \ si-ˈdək-shən: means of seducing; enticement; temptation.

Resisting temptation has never been easy. It’s impossible now. Meet the irresistible forces... #jawa42 #jawamotorcycles https://t.co/TXywzips08 https://t.co/hf5pYelob8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2021

View Full Image The Jawa 42 in Sirius White colour

