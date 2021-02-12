2021 Jawa 42 launched with throatier exhaust note, three new colours

The new Jawa 42 is powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected engine. The engine puts out 27.33 PS of maximum power and 27.02 Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that it is the first single-cylinder engine which utilizes cross port technology. This change is also expected to enhance the power delivery and the throttle response of the bike. The bike gets a wheelbase of 1369mm, a compression ratio of 11:1 and 76x55mm bore stroke.

