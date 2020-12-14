New Audi A4 rolled out from company’s Aurangabad plant

Audi rolled out its latest version of the Audi A4 from its Aurangabad plant. The new car will be refreshed version of the existing sedan that is being sold by the German luxury car maker.

The new Audi A4 will come with a 2-litre petrol engine which will be BS6 compliant. In terms of design as well, the car will get some updates.

The company had earlier claimed that they will limit the sales of diesel cars in the country. However, after the BS6 emission norms came into effect in April this year, the company ruled out exiting diesel engines totally.

"The Audi A4 has been one of our best selling cars in India and has been locally produced since 2008. 2021 will be an exciting year for Audi India and the Audi A4 will be our first product launch next year," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

He also shared a post on Instagram announcing the event. In his post, Dhillon stated, “Very happy and proud to be a part of (virtually) start of production of the New Audi A4 at SAVWIPL plant at Aurangabad."

The previous version of Audi A4 was available in India priced at ₹42 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and ₹45.55 lakh for the Technology variant.

Audi India expects the luxury auto industry in India to witness growth in 2021 having gone through a tough 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic induced disruptions.

With inputs from PTI

