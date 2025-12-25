New Bajaj Pulsar 150 becomes more appealing. Key changes buyers must know

Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar 150 motorcycle in India. The Bajaj Pulsar 150, which is a popular motorcycle for a long time in the Indian market has received a mild design and feature update. Launched at a starting price of ₹108,772 (ex-showroom), the updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is priced up to ₹115,481 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in four different variants.

The update comes as part of the brand's effort to introduce the MY2026 range. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes as a high-performing 150 cc engine powered motorcycle that carries a design of a commuter, but offers sporty performance. With this latest refreshing touches, the motorcycle is expected to become more appealing.

Here is a quick look at the key changes made to the new Bajaj Pulsar 150.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Variant-wise pricing Variant Price (ex-showroom) Bajaj Pulsar 150 SD (Single disc) ₹ 108,772 Bajaj Pulsar 150 SD UG ₹ 111,669 Bajaj Pulsar 150 TD (Twin disc) Rs. 115,481

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in three different variants: Pulsar 150 SD, Pulsar 150 SD UG, and Pulsar 150 TD. The motorcycle is priced between ₹108,772 (ex-showroom), and ₹115,481 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Design The overall silhouette of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 remains same as the old model. The motorcycle comes retaining its classic muscular design. Making the difference is the new colour options and refreshed body graphics, which gve it a more contemporary touch. The introduction of LED headlamp and LED turn indicators come as the biggest functional update, adding more appeal to the motorcycle. These are expected to enhance the visibility for the riders, while also bringing modernity. The brake and suspension setup remains same. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels suspended by telescopic forks and dual springs.

