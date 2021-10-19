Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >New Bajaj Pulsar 250 officially teased for first time

New Bajaj Pulsar 250 officially teased for first time

The first glimpse of new Bajaj Pulsar 250 appeared in an official teaser video
1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The teaser shows a split seat design, dual disc brakes, raised clip-on handlebar, split grab rail, LED lights with daylight running lamps and digital instrument cluster

Bajaj Auto has released a teaser for the next iteration of its widely popular Pulsar 25 on Tuesday. No mechanical details for the bike have been divulged, but a lot can be gathered from the teaser regarding its design language.

The styling seems similar to Pulsar 220F, meaning the upcoming motorcycle could be labelled Bajaj Pulsar 250F. It will join the standard Pulsar 250 in the portfolio

The teaser shows a tall visor, which would provide adequate wind protection while riding. The body seems clad in semi-fairing, just like the Pulsar 220F. The foldable mirrors have been placed on the semi-fairing.

The teaser also showed a split seat design, dual disc brakes, raised clip-on handlebar, split grab rail, LED lights with daylight running lamps and digital instrument cluster.

The design of the alloy wheels on the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar seems similar to those on Pulsar NS200 and RS200. There is a a side-mounted exhaust can. The engine, although not visible in the teaser, is expected to be an air- and oil-cooled unit, and the first to use Bajaj’s patented VVA system.

