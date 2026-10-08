New Bajaj Pulsar NS200 bookings open at dealerships: Check quickshifter, TFT, ride modes and more

Bajaj Auto has started accepting bookings for the updated Pulsar NS200 at select dealerships in India, according to dealer promotional material reported by RushLane on 7 October. The new version of the motorcycle will receive several new features such as a quickshifter, electronic throttle, traction control and four riding modes.

The development is the latest in a series of NS200 motorcycles that were seen in showrooms in September. The latest dealer material from Tarun Bajaj provides more details on the colours, the instrument cluster and electronics package (new to the motorcycle) and the new Nardo Grey colour option.

Pulsar NS200 to get quickshifter and ride modes The quickshifter is one of the major enhancements to the upgraded NS200. Bajaj already has a quickshifter on the bigger Pulsar NS400Z. The dealer did not confirm if the NS200's system will allow upshifts and downshifts.

The poster also mentions an electronic throttle body (ETB), traction control and four ride modes. The new NS200 appears to be a broader electronic package than the current motorcycle, based on its features. Bajaj has yet to officially announce the full specification list.

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5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring The refreshed Pulsar NS200 is also rumoured to have a 5-inch TFT instrument panel with Google Maps mirroring, and new handlebar switchgear to control the display.

Other optional equipment listed in the dealer's manual includes USB Type-C charging, a hazard-light switch, a panic brake alert and an adjustable lever. The dealer poster doesn't mention whether the clutch and brake levers will be adjustable.

USD forks and new Nardo grey finish The bike's front forks are 37 mm USD, and the tyres are radial. Previous versions of the new NS200 had displayed the WP Apex logo in the front suspension.

The new Nardo Grey finish combines grey body panels, black accents, red graphics and red alloy wheels. As usual, the motorcycle features a muscular fuel tank, split-seat design and a small exhaust system.

Bookings open ahead of official launch The booking data is based on promotions offered by dealerships and not on an official announcement by Bajaj Auto. According to RushLane, the updated version of the motorcycle has already been spotted at dealerships.