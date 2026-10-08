New Bajaj Pulsar NS200 bookings open at dealerships: Check quickshifter, TFT, ride modes and more

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 bookings have opened at select dealerships, with dealer material revealing several new features. The updated bike is expected to get a quickshifter, traction control, electronic throttle, four ride modes and more.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published8 Oct 2026, 10:29 AM IST
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and N250 have been spotted testing.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and N250 have been spotted testing.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Auto has started accepting bookings for the updated Pulsar NS200 at select dealerships in India, according to dealer promotional material reported by RushLane on 7 October. The new version of the motorcycle will receive several new features such as a quickshifter, electronic throttle, traction control and four riding modes.

The development is the latest in a series of NS200 motorcycles that were seen in showrooms in September. The latest dealer material from Tarun Bajaj provides more details on the colours, the instrument cluster and electronics package (new to the motorcycle) and the new Nardo Grey colour option.

Pulsar NS200 to get quickshifter and ride modes

The quickshifter is one of the major enhancements to the upgraded NS200. Bajaj already has a quickshifter on the bigger Pulsar NS400Z. The dealer did not confirm if the NS200's system will allow upshifts and downshifts.

The poster also mentions an electronic throttle body (ETB), traction control and four ride modes. The new NS200 appears to be a broader electronic package than the current motorcycle, based on its features. Bajaj has yet to officially announce the full specification list.

Also Read | 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, N250 spied with new TFT display and suspension upgrades

5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring

The refreshed Pulsar NS200 is also rumoured to have a 5-inch TFT instrument panel with Google Maps mirroring, and new handlebar switchgear to control the display.

Other optional equipment listed in the dealer's manual includes USB Type-C charging, a hazard-light switch, a panic brake alert and an adjustable lever. The dealer poster doesn't mention whether the clutch and brake levers will be adjustable.

USD forks and new Nardo grey finish

The bike's front forks are 37 mm USD, and the tyres are radial. Previous versions of the new NS200 had displayed the WP Apex logo in the front suspension.

The new Nardo Grey finish combines grey body panels, black accents, red graphics and red alloy wheels. As usual, the motorcycle features a muscular fuel tank, split-seat design and a small exhaust system.

Also Read | August 2026 auto sales: Who sold the most?

Bookings open ahead of official launch

The booking data is based on promotions offered by dealerships and not on an official announcement by Bajaj Auto. According to RushLane, the updated version of the motorcycle has already been spotted at dealerships.

Bajaj hasn't officially announced the launch date or price of the new Pulsar NS200. More specifics will be available when the company officially unveils the motorcycle.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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