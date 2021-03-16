Bentley has launched the new Bentayga in India. The new Bentayga is the first car launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy which plans to put the company on track to become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility. The Bentayga's first generation was introduced in 2016 as a luxury SUV.

The new Bentayga is priced at ₹4.10 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). The company claims the price is subject to exchange rate fluctuations and options. The SUV is available for booking through the sales team in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.





View Full Image The new Bentayga 2021

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The newest addition to the range, the new Bentayga, is everything Bentayga was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance. The new Bentayga encapsulates the desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. We are elated to bring the new Bentayga to the Indian customers. Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury automotive for over 100 years and this new Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey."





View Full Image Bentley Bentayga 2021 priced at ₹ 4.10 crore (ex-showoom)

View Full Image Interiors of the new Bentley Bentayga

