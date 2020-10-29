New bespoke Rolls Royce Wraith is inspired by ‘Earth’: Images and details

Rolls Royce cars are a rare sight and a bespoke special edition all the more so. Rolls Royce Abu Dhabi commissioned ‘Wraith – Inspired By Earth’. As the name suggests, this new car takes its design cues from the entire Solar System, and our own planet as seen from space.

The exterior is finished in Royal Blue, representing the 75% of the Earth’s surface that is covered by water. The most striking feature, however, is the bonnet artwork, which depicts a satellite’s-eye view of the Middle Eastern region. Centred on the United Arab Emirates, the panorama extends across the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, all meticulously air-brushed by hand in a process that took over 100 hours to complete.

The exterior is finished with a hand-painted Emerald Green coachline incorporating the Sun and the eight planets of the Solar System - Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

By contrast, the interior aesthetic focuses on the Earth’s surface and the human and natural life that inhabits it. The seats are made from Moccasin leather to mimic the sands of the Emirates’ deserts; Navy and Cobalto Blue accents are suggestive of rivers and lakes and Emerald Green piping symbolises nature in all its forms. Arctic White ‘RR’ monograms and stitching hint at clouds and translucent running water.

The rear waterfall features a scene of atmospheric clouds rendered in minutely detailed embroidery using Photoflash technology. On the fascia, the Piano Milori veneer is embellished with a satellite image of the Middle East, so realistic that it appears to be a photograph but in fact is air-brushed. The Bespoke Starlight Headliner is embroidered to illustrate all the planets of Solar System, centred on the Sun. Other Bespoke details include treadplates, a clock with metal radial background, and inlays showing the planets in silver, with planet Earth accentuated in gold.

