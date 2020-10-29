New bespoke Rolls Royce Wraith is inspired by ‘Earth’: Images and details

The rear waterfall features a scene of atmospheric clouds rendered in minutely detailed embroidery using Photoflash technology. On the fascia, the Piano Milori veneer is embellished with a satellite image of the Middle East, so realistic that it appears to be a photograph but in fact is air-brushed. The Bespoke Starlight Headliner is embroidered to illustrate all the planets of Solar System, centred on the Sun. Other Bespoke details include treadplates, a clock with metal radial background, and inlays showing the planets in silver, with planet Earth accentuated in gold.