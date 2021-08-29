2 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2021, 02:05 PM ISTLivemint
The new BH series notification will be available for select vehicle owners who are subject to frequent transfers and relocations
The Indian govt has come up with a provision to help car and vehicle owners who travel a lot and move bases quite often. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has introduced a new registration mark that is called Bharat series (BH-Series). Once the user gets the vehicle registered with the BH series mark they will not have to re-register their car or bike when they move to a new state.
Without the BH series mark whenever a vehicle owner moves to a new state, they need to first get a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Parent State for assignment of a new registration mark in another state.
Then in order to get a new registration mark the user will have to pay road tax on prorata basis to the new State
The user will then have to apply for refund of the road tax in the parent State on which is a cumbersome process and varies from one state to another.
How does the new BH series mark help
A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another. Earlier, the vehicle owner, after moving to the new state was mandated to change the vehicle registration number within 12 months.
Who can apply for BH series number
This vehicle registration facility under "Bharat series (BH-series)" will be available on voluntary basis to Defense personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Government/ Central/State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States Union territories.