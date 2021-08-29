The Indian govt has come up with a provision to help car and vehicle owners who travel a lot and move bases quite often. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has introduced a new registration mark that is called Bharat series (BH-Series). Once the user gets the vehicle registered with the BH series mark they will not have to re-register their car or bike when they move to a new state.

The new BH series notification will be available for select vehicle owners who are subject to frequent transfers and relocations.

Process without BH series mark:

Without the BH series mark whenever a vehicle owner moves to a new state, they need to first get a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Parent State for assignment of a new registration mark in another state.

Then in order to get a new registration mark the user will have to pay road tax on prorata basis to the new State

The user will then have to apply for refund of the road tax in the parent State on which is a cumbersome process and varies from one state to another.

How does the new BH series mark help

A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another. Earlier, the vehicle owner, after moving to the new state was mandated to change the vehicle registration number within 12 months.

Who can apply for BH series number

This vehicle registration facility under "Bharat series (BH-series)" will be available on voluntary basis to Defense personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Government/ Central/State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States Union territories.

Here's how vehicle tax will be levied

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT.

After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.

What will the number look like

Format: YY BH #### XX YY

YY- Year of First Registration

BH- Code for Bharat Series

####- 0000 to 9999 (Random Number)

XX – Alphabets (AA to ZZ)

