New BMW CE 04 electric scooter to debut on July 3. Will it come to India?

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to take the wraps off the new CE 04. The BMW CE 04, which is a premium electric scooter sold as an urban EV worldwide, is also available in India since its launch here in July last year. Now, the German premium two-wheeler manufacturer is ready to bring an updated iteration of the EV into the market.

While initially it will be launched in the international market, the India launch is expected to take place sometime late next year. The current BMW CE 04 is available in the Indian market at ₹15.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the upcoming model to be priced a bit higher than that once it is launched in the country.

BMW Motorrad has already teased the new CE 04 electric scooter. The teaser image reveals that it will come with a new paint scheme. However, the teaser image doesn't reveal any further design details of the new CE 04.

Expect the new BMW CE 04 electric scooter to come incorporating a plethora of design updates. It would come with a sharper and more aggressive visual appearance compared to the model that is currently on sale. Besides that, it would receive some updated features and equipment. The current model gets a 10.25-inch TFT display at the instrument cluster.