New BMW G310 R, BMW G310 GS to be offered at EMIs starting at 4,500

The newly launched BMW Motorrad bikes are being offered with new EMI options. BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions to provide more flexibility to buyers who would like to own the new BMW G310 R and BMW G310 GS. .

Going by the new finance options, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at cheaper prices.

According to a statement by the company, customers will be able to own the new BMW bikes at EMIs starting at ₹4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan).

Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate. Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch.

BMW launched the BS6 compliant versions of the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles in August and the company started taking pre-bookings for the new bike early in September.

A release from the company claimed that for pre-launch bookings, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an enquiry form online at the company's website, it said adding that deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"BMW Motorrad India has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and re-energised, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants," said BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS, premium motorcycles, have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85 per cent in yearly sales, the release said.

BMW Motorrad has authorised dealerships across cities including Delhi, Mumbai , Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Raipur, Cuttack and Ranchi.

