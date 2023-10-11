New BMW X2 breaks cover with striking design and advanced features! Will it debut in India?
BMW unveils second-generation X2 crossover with refreshed design and cutting-edge technologies. Notably, the vehicle features updated LED headlamps and taillights. The optional illuminated kidney grille is a unique design feature that distinguishes the X2 from its smaller sibling, the X1.
Over the past few weeks, BMW has been steadily building anticipation for the forthcoming second-generation X2 crossover. Today, the German luxury automaker has finally unveiled the car.
