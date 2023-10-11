BMW unveils second-generation X2 crossover with refreshed design and cutting-edge technologies. Notably, the vehicle features updated LED headlamps and taillights. The optional illuminated kidney grille is a unique design feature that distinguishes the X2 from its smaller sibling, the X1.

Over the past few weeks, BMW has been steadily building anticipation for the forthcoming second-generation X2 crossover. Today, the German luxury automaker has finally unveiled the car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest iteration of the BMW X2 boasts a refreshed design, offers two powertrain choices, and incorporates a diverse array of cutting-edge technologies. It is set to make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month, with the possibility of later arriving in the Indian market following its release in other international regions.

Speaking of design, the latest BMW X2 sports a distinctive design that sets it apart from its previous model. With a coupe-like roofline seamlessly merging into the rear, the new X2 exudes a more striking and bolder visual presence compared to its predecessor, thanks to its upright front profile, flared wheel arches, and muscular rear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the vehicle features updated LED headlamps and taillights. The optional illuminated kidney grille is a unique design feature that distinguishes the X2 from its smaller sibling, the X1. Moreover, the new X2 is the first compact crossover in the automaker's lineup to offer optional 21-inch wheels.

The car's side profile features clean surfaces with minimal dynamic lines, and the integrated door handles contribute to the car's enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. According to BMW, the new X2 has increased in length by 7.6 inches, now measuring 179.8 inches, with a 0.9-inch longer wheelbase compared to the previous model.

Inside the cabin, the new BMW X2 provides increased space for occupants, a focus on touch and voice control via the BMW Curved Display, and the inclusion of BMW iDrive 9. The BMW Curved Display seamlessly merges a 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment display on a single glass panel. Notably, the cabin now features a cabin-facing camera capable of capturing photos and recording videos among its new additions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of powertrain options, the new-generation BMW X2 features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the X2 xDrive28i, the base variant, generating an impressive 237 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

The top-tier X2 M35i xDrive boasts a more robust 2.0-liter engine, producing 307 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. This powerplant enables the car to sprint from 0 to 96 kmph in a swift 5.2 seconds. Both versions come equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

