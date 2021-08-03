New cars will be required to have technology to detect drunk drivers and a system to keep children from being accidentally left in vehicles on hot days under a series of long-sought safety measures included in the infrastructure bill awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate.

Other provisions included in the 2,702-page bill are a mandate for automatic emergency braking and crash avoidance systems for new cars, and rear guards for semitrailer trucks to keep the passenger compartments of cars from being crushed in rear-impact collisions.

Although people in the U.S. drove less in 2020 because of the pandemic, an estimated 38,680 people died in traffic crashes, which is the highest number of annual deaths since 2007, according to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in June. The number of U.S. traffic deaths rose by 7.2% from the previous year, despite the 13.2% decrease in vehicle miles traveled.

Backers say the anti-drunk driving provisions in the measure would drastically reduce the number of deaths that occur on U.S. roads.

Drunk Drivers

Among the systems that have been studied are ones that monitor a driver for signs of distracted, impaired or fatigued driving. One uses sensors that scan drivers’ eyes for signs that are similar to ones that police officers look for when they suspect impairment during traffic stops.

A measure to combat deaths of children inadvertently left in a car on hot days calls for a “door logic" alert that reminds a driver that a rear door had been opened and closed prior to the engine starting. The alert tells the driver when the engine is turned off to check the back seat.





