New Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition introduces premium features: Check price and what’s new

Citroen has unveiled the Aircross Xplorer Edition, a limited-edition accessory package for its popular SUV, aimed at enhancing both style and functionality. Available in two variants, Plus and Max, the Xplorer Edition introduces a range of new features at an additional cost of ₹24,000 for the Standard pack and ₹51,700 for the Optional pack.

The Aircross SUV, which is priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), now includes accessories such as a dashcam, footwell lighting, illuminated sill plates, and striking hood garnishes, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the exterior is further enhanced with body decals and khaki colour inserts. For those opting for the Optional pack, a rear-seat entertainment system is also available, making it an attractive choice for families or those seeking added luxury during journeys.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, commented on the launch, stating that the Xplorer Edition reflects Citroen's commitment to providing exciting travel experiences. He highlighted the SUV's unique design and features, asserting that it embodies a spirit of adventure while maintaining the brand's signature comfort. "This limited edition offers an unmatched driving experience," he added.

Mechanically, the Citroen Aircross remains unchanged in this edition. It is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine available in two configurations: the naturally aspirated Puretech 82 engine producing 80 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and the turbocharged Puretech 110 engine delivering 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual for the former and both six-speed manual and automatic options for the latter.