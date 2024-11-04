New Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition introduces premium features: Check price and what’s new

Citroen has launched the Aircross Xplorer Edition, a limited accessory package for its SUV, enhancing style and functionality. Available in Plus and Max variants, it offers new features at additional costs, including a dashcam and rear-seat entertainment system.

Livemint
Updated4 Nov 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Citroen has unveiled the Aircross Xplorer Edition, a limited-edition accessory package for its popular SUV, aimed at enhancing both style and functionality.
Citroen has unveiled the Aircross Xplorer Edition, a limited-edition accessory package for its popular SUV, aimed at enhancing both style and functionality.

Citroen has unveiled the Aircross Xplorer Edition, a limited-edition accessory package for its popular SUV, aimed at enhancing both style and functionality. Available in two variants, Plus and Max, the Xplorer Edition introduces a range of new features at an additional cost of 24,000 for the Standard pack and 51,700 for the Optional pack.

The Aircross SUV, which is priced between 8.49 lakh and 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), now includes accessories such as a dashcam, footwell lighting, illuminated sill plates, and striking hood garnishes, reported HT Auto. 

As per the publication, the exterior is further enhanced with body decals and khaki colour inserts. For those opting for the Optional pack, a rear-seat entertainment system is also available, making it an attractive choice for families or those seeking added luxury during journeys.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, commented on the launch, stating that the Xplorer Edition reflects Citroen's commitment to providing exciting travel experiences. He highlighted the SUV's unique design and features, asserting that it embodies a spirit of adventure while maintaining the brand's signature comfort. "This limited edition offers an unmatched driving experience," he added.

Mechanically, the Citroen Aircross remains unchanged in this edition. It is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine available in two configurations: the naturally aspirated Puretech 82 engine producing 80 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and the turbocharged Puretech 110 engine delivering 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual for the former and both six-speed manual and automatic options for the latter.

Reportedly, the Xplorer Edition is designed to appeal to consumers looking to make a statement on the road while enjoying enhanced comfort and technology in their driving experience.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsNew Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition introduces premium features: Check price and what’s new

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.