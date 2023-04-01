The small car market in India is expected to experience a surge in sales for the first time in almost five years, thanks to the introduction of new models. Between April and December 2022, a total of 994,000 units of small cars were sold in the country, and this figure is expected to increase to 1.37 million units by the end of March 2023, as per a media report. In response to this trend, India's top three car manufacturers - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata - have planned to launch a range of new compact cars this year. Here's a look at the upcoming models.

Maruti Fronx

In April 2023, the Fronx compact crossover will be launched, possibly in the first week. It will be exclusively available at Nexa showrooms and will come equipped with either a 1.0L turbo petrol or a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbo-petrol engine is capable of producing 100bhp and 147.6Nm of torque, while the naturally aspirated motor delivers 90bhp and 113Nm. Both manual and automatic gearboxes will be available. The Maruti Fronx will be offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha trims. The compact car will be equipped with a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a HUD, an automatic AC unit with rear AC vents, keyless entry, and connected car technology.

Hyundai Ai3

According to reports, Hyundai is currently testing a new micro SUV, codenamed the Hyundai Ai3, for the Indian market. The vehicle is expected to measure around 3.8 meters in length and is scheduled to be launched during this year's festive season. It may feature the 1.2L petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, which produces 83bhp and 113.8Nm of torque, and there may also be a CNG fuel option. The mini SUV is expected to come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear AC vents, a semi-digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, and automatic climate control.

Tata Altroz CNG

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors unveiled the Altroz Racer and the CNG version of the hatchback, both of which are set to hit the market later this year. The Altroz CNG variant is equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit, providing a peak power output of 77PS and 95Nm of torque. On the other hand, the much-anticipated Altroz Racer Edition will have a more powerful 1.2L turbo petrol engine that delivers up to 120PS of power and 170Nm of torque. The model features a few cosmetic enhancements over the standard variant, while most of its features are expected to be similar to the regular Altroz.

Tata Punch CNG/EV

According to reports, the Tata Punch EV is slated to hit showrooms during the festive season of 2023. The upcoming electric mini SUV will be based on the new Sigma platform (Gen 2) and will utilize Tata's Ziptron technology, which includes a battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The model is likely to come with two battery pack options - a 26kWh and a 30.2kWh. The exterior and interior of the Punch EV will undergo a few changes to suit the EV-specific requirements. Meanwhile, the powertrain setup for the Tata Punch CNG will comprise a 1.2L Revotron engine and a CNG kit. When running on CNG, the setup will deliver a power output of around 70-75bhp and 100Nm of torque, with a mileage figure of approximately 30km/kg.