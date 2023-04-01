New compact cars from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata to launch in 2023. Check the list.

According to reports, the Tata Punch EV is slated to hit showrooms during the festive season of 2023. The upcoming electric mini SUV will be based on the new Sigma platform (Gen 2) and will utilize Tata's Ziptron technology, which includes a battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The model is likely to come with two battery pack options - a 26kWh and a 30.2kWh. The exterior and interior of the Punch EV will undergo a few changes to suit the EV-specific requirements. Meanwhile, the powertrain setup for the Tata Punch CNG will comprise a 1.2L Revotron engine and a CNG kit. When running on CNG, the setup will deliver a power output of around 70-75bhp and 100Nm of torque, with a mileage figure of approximately 30km/kg.

