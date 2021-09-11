MG Motor India will be unveiling the new MG Astor in India on 15 September. The new SUV will be a petrol version of the MG ZS EV. The new SUV will be launched in October, during the festive season.

The new SUV will sit below the MG Hector SUV and will be smaller in overall dimensions. The new Astor SUV will be rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos in one of the most competitive segments.

In terms of design and exteriors, the new SUV is expected to look similar to the ZS EV. The SUV will have a total length of 4.3m and a width of 1.81m. In terms of dimensions, the MG Astor will be similar to Hyundai Creta.

Last month, MG conducted an event detailing the technological features of the MG Astor. The Astor will use the same platform as its MG ZS EV and is expected to feature a similar design language as well. MG Motor did not reveal the upcoming SUV but shared all the AI-based features that will be available on the car.

The MG Astor will come with Autonomous Level 2. The mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Under Advanced Driver Assistance Sytems (ADAS), the car will get features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control (IHC), rear drive assist (RDA) and speed assist system among others.

The car will get a iSmart Hub which will provide add-on subscription services depending on the user's demands. The company has partnered with Jio to provide connectivity on the go. The car will get an embedded Jio SIM to provide services. MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app.

The company has also tied up with Park+ to help users to book a parking slot beforehand. iSmart Hub will also get MapMyIndia to provide built-in navigation using 4D maps.

The data being used for all the functions on the MG Astor will be saved on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

