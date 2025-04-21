New Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle (2025) launched in India — Price, specs and features

Ducati has officially launched the 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle in India, with prices starting at ₹12.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the more aggressive and performance-focused sibling in the Scrambler line-up, the 2025 Full Throttle variant showcases a refreshed aesthetic along with improved rider ergonomics.

Distinctive Styling Meets Track-Inspired Design The standout feature of the new Full Throttle is its bold design, sporting a striking black and bronze livery that draws direct inspiration from flat track racing. Bronze alloy wheels, prominent side number plates, and a low-slung variable-section handlebar further reinforce its sporty character. Ducati has also reshaped the rear section of the bike and introduced a flatter, more supportive seat, which not only enhances its styling but also improves rider comfort and stability.

Proven Engine with Modern Enhancements At the heart of the 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle lies Ducati’s well-known 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine, capable of producing 71.87 bhp and 65.2 Nm of torque.

The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and, for the first time in this variant, features a Quick Shift Up/Down system as standard, allowing for seamless clutchless gear changes. The lightweight chassis remains unchanged, promising nimble handling in urban settings and confident stability on open roads. With a seat height of 795mm, the bike caters to a wide range of riders.

Tech-Savvy and Rider-Focused Ducati has fitted the Full Throttle with a 4.3-inch TFT screen that also integrates the Ducati Multimedia System, offering essential smartphone connectivity features.

The bike features Ride-by-Wire throttle control and comes with two selectable riding modes—Road and Sport—designed to tailor the power delivery to different riding conditions.

Additional premium touches include dual exhaust outlets, full LED lighting, and adjustable levers. While the Full Throttle retains several elements from the previous model, Ducati has refined many components to enhance day-to-day usability and rider engagement.

Safety and Control On the safety front, the 2025 Full Throttle comes fitted with Cornering ABS and a four-level Ducati Traction Control system, which can also be completely disabled for a more purist riding experience.