The automotive industry is going through a transition switching to alternative and less energy-intensive options of mobility, in a bid to reduce the environmental impact. Countries have been increasing their commitment to a greater reduction in greenhouse gas emissions following the 26th Conference of Parties meeting (CoP 26) to the United Nations. More than 120 countries, accounting for about 52% of the global emissions have announced new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

Government Initiatives

Increasing oil import bills as well as international commitments to combat global climate change are among key factors driving the Indian government’s recent policy initiatives to speed up the transition to e-mobility. The purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs) by the Indian Government to accelerate EV adoption in the country is well incentivized with the rollout of various subsidies to both manufacturers and car buyers. The Department of Heavy Industries, in its updated ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme’ offers 50% higher incentives on two-wheeler EVs. The new incentives for two-wheelers include Rs. 15,000 per kWh of battery capacity, up to 40% of the vehicle cost. Moreover, recently, a production-linked incentive scheme for the auto sector was approved by the Cabinet to boost the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Growth Indicators

EV financing will become the biggest enabler for EV adoption in the next few years. Attractive economics and push by governments has already increased the demand for EVs substantially, and the industry is set to grow to USD 150 billion by 2030, according to estimates by RevFin Services – a financial technology (FinTech) digital lending platform focussed at increasing EVs' adoption for under-banked & underserved. “Commercial EV segment, expected to be a key growth vertical is faced with lack of financing options, hence remains the biggest challenge in this journey," as per the study.

The Centre for Energy Finance at Council on Energy, Environment and Water at Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) shows that the 57,043 registrations recorded during April to September 2021 for high-speed EV have surpassed total registrations recorded in FY21 (40,837 units).

Further, the electric two-wheeler (e-2W) industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 75-80% over FY22-FY25. This would result in e-2Ws contributing 7-10% of the overall 2W sales by FY25 from contributing below 1% as of FY21, according to India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) study. New model launches over the next few years with better specifications and performance of e-scooters at par with ICE vehicles are entering this space.

We take a look at a few brand launches expected in the New Year 2022:

Ultraviolette

Ultraviolette Automotive, funded by TVS Motor Company, among other investors having its manufacturing and assembling facility in the Electronics City, Bengaluru is readying itself for the commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77.

F77

View Full Image Ultraviolette F77

The Ultraviolette F77 will be available from the first half of 2022. The F77 is a 'Made in India' high-performance electric motorcycle with an 0-60 kmph acceleration in 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 140 kmph. With a claimed range of 150 km, the F77 is a smart and connected electric motorcycle with remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and several other features.

Prevail Electric

Prevail Electric, an electric vehicle manufacturer start-up, is gearing up to launch three premium-model scooters -- Elite, Finesse, and Wolfury.

Elite

View Full Image Prevail Elite

The electric scooter Elite can offer a top speed of 80 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium-ion battery and swappable battery options, the scooter is capable of a 110 km range on a single charge. Once the battery is drained, it can be fully charged in 4 hours. The model comes with a control model of 55A controller with a one-click fix function. The vehicle also has an integrated Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) screen, primarily used for navigation, control and entertainment purposes. Thus, the users can groove to their favourite tunes and even attend phone calls without doing it manually, simply experiencing a convenient and feasible mode of commuting. (Price - Rs. 129,999).

Finesse

View Full Image Prevail Finesse

The electric scooter Finesse can offer a top speed of 60 km per hour. It has a charging time of 0 to 100% in 4 hours, along with swappable battery options. The model comes with a control model of a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function. (Price - Rs. 99,999).

Wolfury

View Full Image Prevail Wolfury

The electric scooter Wolfury can offer a top speed of 50 km per hour. The three scooters are exceptionally lightweight weighing just 80 kgs (without battery). They can produce mechanical power up to 1000W in a single charge. The vehicles also have a maximum climb capability of 30-degree and are equipped with Hydraulic Damping for avoiding shock, thus making the overall riding experience relatively more comfortable. Furthermore, they support LED headlights and offer five-speed change options. (Price – Rs. 89,999)

HOP Electric Mobility

HOP Electric Mobility already has in its portfolio electric scooters namely; HOP Leo available in three variants -- LEO Basic, LEO and LEO Extended, and three variants of HOP LYF consisting of LYF Basic, LYF and LYF Extended, which were launched in 2021. Both HOP LEO, the LYF models offer a 125 km range per charge with a dual 2X Li-ion battery. The electric motor of LEO Extended can produce mechanical power up to 2700W in a single go, while LYF Extended can produce power up to 2000W.

HOP OXO

View Full Image Hop Oxo

The HOP OXO e-bike zips at a speed of over 80-90 kmph, picking that pace in less than 10 seconds. The 'OXO' fully wrapped in HOP’s logo in the test-phase comes forward as a stunning sports bike. The bike swiftly accelerates without making any sound and with no pollution, the fast and silent hi-tech EV-bike will soon be hitting the Indian roads.

Nexzu Mobility

Nexzu Mobility is ramping up its localisation efforts with its manufacturing units based in Pune while seeking suppliers based in the country who can produce and supply export quality products at competitive prices and short lead times. Additionally, the brand will be planning supply base localisation in India by collaborating with partner suppliers for various components required for electric cycles, and electric scooters.

Bazinga

View Full Image Nexzu Bazinga

Nexzu Mobility is all set to launch its new environment-friendly e-cycle called 'Bazinga'. It will offer an easy-to-use hop-on-hop-off frame that has rarely been seen on electric bicycles available in India. The design of this electric cycle appeal to a wide section of users and will be available in both cargo and commuter variants. It will come with a large external battery to offer a high riding range. This new e-cycle is expected to be available on Nexzu Mobility's e-commerce platform and dealership network from January 2022.

Emflux Motors

Founded in 2016 to harness the potential of Electric technology to change the landscape of mobility, Emflux aims to empower 10 million electric two wheeler's in India by 2027 by producing high-performance electric motorcycles and secondly create an ecosystem of partner OEMs to whom they will become the technology and component supplier.

Emflux One

Emflux One, an electric sports bike, will be launched in 2022. The Emflux One has a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds. The Emflux One is a full-faired electric superbike with top-of-the-line components like Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, single-sided swingarm, Ohlin’s suspension and a fully connected smart dashboard with artificial intelligence capabilities.

