New electric two wheeler launches to look for in New Year 2022

Increasing oil import bills as well as international commitments to combat global climate change are among key factors driving the Indian government’s recent policy initiatives to speed up the transition to e-mobility. The purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs) by the Indian Government to accelerate EV adoption in the country is well incentivized with the rollout of various subsidies to both manufacturers and car buyers. The Department of Heavy Industries, in its updated ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme’ offers 50% higher incentives on two-wheeler EVs. The new incentives for two-wheelers include Rs. 15,000 per kWh of battery capacity, up to 40% of the vehicle cost. Moreover, recently, a production-linked incentive scheme for the auto sector was approved by the Cabinet to boost the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

