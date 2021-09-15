New Force Gurkha 4X4 off-road SUV has been officially unveiled on Wednesday with an updated design, added comfort, and loaded features to add premium look and feel to the vehicle. The Mahindra Thar rival is expected to launch in India around this Diwali.

The new Force Gurkha comes with conveniently located 4x4 High and 4x4 Low levers in the central console to boost off-roading capacities. Force Motors claims that it is the only vehicle in its class with mechanically actuated differential locks on both axles.

Force Gurkha stands 4,116mm in length, 1,812mm in width, and 2,075mm in width, while the wheelbase stands at 2,400mm.

The new Gurkha sports black-cladded bumpers at the front and rear as well as the large flared wheel arches which house 16-inch steel wheels, black ORVMs and snorkel, a blacked out roof rail with a functional rack to carry load or even mount a tent for overlanding trips. “The snorkel gives the Gurkha an unmatched water-wading ability and ensures ample supply of fresh air for combustion," the company said.

The new Gurkha gets a 2.6-litre diesel engine, rated at 91PS and 250Nm and paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. It gets 4WD as standard with manual front and rear locking differentials, front and rear anti-roll bars.

The legend has arrived to conquer tough terrains & bring to life what real adventure means to you!

The All-New Gurkha. Adventure Gets Real. To know more, visit https://t.co/yLHhBpT1N4

.

.#TheAllNewGurkha #ForceGurkha #Gurkha4x4x4 #AdventureGetsReal pic.twitter.com/1WmDnWiQJL — Force Gurkha (@ForceGurkha4x4) September 15, 2021

For safety, the new Gurkha is loaded with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, a one-touch lane-change indicator, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Force Motor is expected to launch the new 2021 Gurkha SUV in October. The price of the new Gurkha is expected to range between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.