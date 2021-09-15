New Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar rival, unveiled ahead of Diwali launch

The new Gurkha sports black-cladded bumpers at the front and rear as well as the large flared wheel arches which house 16-inch steel wheels, black ORVMs and snorkel, a blacked out roof rail with a functional rack to carry load or even mount a tent for overlanding trips. “The snorkel gives the Gurkha an unmatched water-wading ability and ensures ample supply of fresh air for combustion," the company said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}