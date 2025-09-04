MUMBAI: India's new goods and services tax (GST) reset, while a relief for small cars and two-wheelers, could slow down the country's electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

With GST tax rates for popular petrol and diesel vehicles dropping, the price gap between conventional and electric models is set to widen, raising fresh doubts about how quickly EVs will be adopted.

EV edge under strain

EVs are already more expensive to make than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. A concessional GST rate of 5% had earlier helped bridge this gap, narrowing sticker prices and encouraging consumers to recover the higher upfront cost through lower operating costs.

But with two-wheelers below 350cc and cars under 4 metres now taxed at 18% (instead of 28%), the sharp fall in ICE prices will make many customers rethink their EV purchase plans.

"With the upcoming GST rate cuts, there should be incremental benefits for ICE 2W models, especially 110cc and 125cc scooters," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a 2 September note. "We believe there remains a risk of a moderating growth trajectory for the EV segment after the festive season."

Analysts at Axis Securities concurred in a note on Thursday, noting that the new GST rates will be positive for legacy two-wheeler makers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Eicher Motors but negative for pureplay EV companies. The latter category includes Ola Electric and Ather Energy.

However, Tarun Mehta, the co-founder and chief executive of listed electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy remains unperturbed. In an interview with Mint last week, he said that electric vehicles have fundamental strengths which will ensure the category keeps growing.

“I think there's fundamental strength in electric. It has enough true consumer value. Its riding is better, its performance is better and it requires lesser maintenance. And its total cost of ownership (TCO) is so much better. Like even if costs of petrol vehicles were to come down by 10% with the current GST, it wouldn't matter," he said.

For electric cars, the math looks similar. The new GST rates will widen the price differential between EVs and conventional sub-4 metre cars with smaller engines (below 1200cc petrol and 1500cc diesel).

“With internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles now becoming more affordable due to reduced GST, the total cost of ownership equation is shifting—this will directly influence consumer buying decisions," said Gaurav Vangaal, Associate Director at S&P Global Mobility.

Hybrids steal a march

Not just ICE cars, but hybrid cars may also dent into the demand for EVs, experts said.

“Hybrid sales may see a surge, as the tax rate is lower than before. In India's price-sensitive market, these reforms are suitable for a majority of the models that run on roads today, especially with 50-60% of the market now falling in the 18% bracket," said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and business unit head, NRI Solutions and Consulting.

He added that the rate reduction for smaller hybrids in the sub-4 metre category could incentivize automakers to fast-track development of such models.