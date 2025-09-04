New GST rates make small cars, bikes cheaper. That could be bad news for electric vehicles.
Summary
GST cuts on small cars and two-wheelers slash prices of petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles, widening the gap with EVs and raising questions over India’s clean mobility transition.
MUMBAI: India's new goods and services tax (GST) reset, while a relief for small cars and two-wheelers, could slow down the country's electric vehicle (EV) revolution.
