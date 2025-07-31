New Harley-Davidson ‘Sprint’ motorcycle reportedly set for 2026 debut, inspired by Aermacchi era

Harley-Davidson has confirmed the introduction of a new entry-level motorcycle called the ‘Sprint’, expected to launch in 2026, reported Motorcycle.com.

According to the publication, the modern Sprint, reviving the name of a model first seen during the company’s partnership with Italian manufacturer Aermacchi in the 1960s and 1970s, is expected to debut publicly this autumn, with a starting price under $6,000.

The announcement reportedly came during Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2025 earnings call, where Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz revealed that the Sprint will be presented to dealers at a company event in October.

Designed for both domestic and international markets, the upcoming Sprint will likely be a small-capacity motorcycle, aimed at attracting new riders and expanding Harley-Davidson’s global footprint in the lower-displacement segment.

“This bike is rooted in our heritage and taps into the spirit of the original Harley-Davidson Sprint,” Zeitz said, noting that the model has been in development since 2021. He added that it forms part of a broader strategy to ensure sustainable profitability in the entry-level market, an area where previous efforts, such as the Street 500 and Street 750, failed to deliver long-term success.

Alongside the Sprint, Harley-Davidson is also planning to release a second, yet-to-be-named entry-level cruiser as part of its 2026 lineup, the report added.

Zeitz acknowledged the company’s historical struggle to generate profits from smaller motorcycles, stating, “We believe that how we’ve engineered this product, it will be profitable.” The new Sprint is expected to play a critical role in Harley-Davidson’s plans to re-enter and strengthen its presence in segments it had either exited or failed to establish a strong foothold in.