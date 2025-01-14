Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the highly anticipated new-generation Hero Destini 125 in India, marking a significant update in the scooter’s design and features.
According toHT Auto, the new Hero Destini 125 comes with a complete redesign, offering a blend of retro styling and modern features. Notable upgrades include an illuminated start switch, auto-cancel winkers, and a host of other segment-first features.
New-gen Hero Destini 125 pricing
Priced at an introductory ex-showroom rate of ₹80,450 for the base VX variant, the mid-spec ZX variant is priced at ₹89,300, while the top-spec Destini 125 ZX+ is available for ₹90,300. These prices are valid for the Delhi market.
What’s new in the Hero Destini 125?
In terms of design, the scooter boasts a longer seat, enhanced legroom, and a spacious floorboard, making it more comfortable and practical for riders, reported the publication. The new Destini rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, giving it a fresh, contemporary look while maintaining the essence of a reliable family scooter.
Powertrain and performance
Under the hood, the new Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This motor produces 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Paired with a CVT automatic gearbox, the engine has undergone several upgrades to improve refinement, reduce NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness), and enhance overall performance.
The front suspension is handled by telescopic forks, while a single shock at the rear is claimed to ensure a balanced ride.
Fuel efficiency
Fuel efficiency is a major highlight of the new Destini 125. Hero MotoCorp claims an impressive fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl, with the addition of i3S start/stop technology designed to improve mileage further. Additionally, the scooter features 19 litres of under-seat storage, making it a practical choice for urban commuters.
Braking performance is standard with front and rear drum brakes on the base VX variant, while the higher ZX trims benefit from a 190 mm front disc brake. The ZX trims also feature chrome embellishments that add a touch of elegance to the scooter’s design. For better grip, the new Destini comes with a wider rear tyre.
The top-spec variants come equipped with a digital console that includes Bluetooth connectivity.