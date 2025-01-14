Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / New Hero Destini 125 launched in India with retro styling: Know price, features and what all is new

New Hero Destini 125 launched in India with retro styling: Know price, features and what all is new

Livemint

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new-generation Hero Destini 125 in India, featuring a redesign with retro styling, modern features, and improved comfort. Prices start at 80,450, offering fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl and advanced safety features.

Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the highly anticipated new-generation Hero Destini 125 in India, marking a significant update in the scooter’s design and features.

According toHT Auto, the new Hero Destini 125 comes with a complete redesign, offering a blend of retro styling and modern features. Notable upgrades include an illuminated start switch, auto-cancel winkers, and a host of other segment-first features.

New-gen Hero Destini 125 pricing

Priced at an introductory ex-showroom rate of 80,450 for the base VX variant, the mid-spec ZX variant is priced at 89,300, while the top-spec Destini 125 ZX+ is available for 90,300. These prices are valid for the Delhi market.

What’s new in the Hero Destini 125?

In terms of design, the scooter boasts a longer seat, enhanced legroom, and a spacious floorboard, making it more comfortable and practical for riders, reported the publication. The new Destini rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, giving it a fresh, contemporary look while maintaining the essence of a reliable family scooter.

Powertrain and performance

Under the hood, the new Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This motor produces 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Paired with a CVT automatic gearbox, the engine has undergone several upgrades to improve refinement, reduce NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness), and enhance overall performance.

The front suspension is handled by telescopic forks, while a single shock at the rear is claimed to ensure a balanced ride.

Fuel efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a major highlight of the new Destini 125. Hero MotoCorp claims an impressive fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl, with the addition of i3S start/stop technology designed to improve mileage further. Additionally, the scooter features 19 litres of under-seat storage, making it a practical choice for urban commuters.

Braking performance is standard with front and rear drum brakes on the base VX variant, while the higher ZX trims benefit from a 190 mm front disc brake. The ZX trims also feature chrome embellishments that add a touch of elegance to the scooter’s design. For better grip, the new Destini comes with a wider rear tyre.

The top-spec variants come equipped with a digital console that includes Bluetooth connectivity.

