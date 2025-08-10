New Hero Glamour 125 launch likely this festive season, to receive cruise control

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to expand its 125 cc motorcycle lineup with the launch of the new Glamour 125, which is likely to hit the market sometime next month, during the festive season. The upcoming Hero Glamour 125 was recently spotted during a test run. This is expected to rejuvenate the 125 cc segment in the Indian motorcycle market soon.

The images leaked gave us a clear idea about the upcoming motorcycle and its features. The new model will not come incorporating just a small upgrade, but looks like the next generation avatar instead. The new Hero Glamour 125 will come with a new switchgear and a fully digital, large instrument cluster. There is a cruise control button, which is a fresh feature addition to the segment. The cruise control toggle button comes integrated on the right side switchgear, under the ignition button. The left side switchgear is also new and comes with buttons to navigate through the new LCD screen, which looks like the same unit used on the Hero Karizma XMR 210 and the Hero Xtreme 250R. The instrument cluster adds premium appeal to the motorcycle, as well as showing a wide range of information.

Some other key features of the upcoming Hero Glamour 125 will include Bluetooth connectivity for the instrument cluster. There will be turn-by-turn navigation, alerts for SMS and calls. The motorcycle will get a USB charging point as standard.